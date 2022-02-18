"It's heartbreaking" – Big Swole discloses details of her conversation with Tony Khan following AEW exit

Big Swole recently said when she was leaving AEW, she wasn't told by Tony Khan the reason for her contract not being renewed was her lack of in-ring skills. Rather, Khan praised her, not bringing up her wrestling in the conversation at all. Swole added she was upset following Khan's comments regarding her and considered him to be her friend.

Big Swole departed AEW in September 2021, and it seemed both parties were on good terms. However, in an interview, Swole said AEW had issues with diversity in its structure. This prompted Khan to tweet he felt Swole's wrestling wasn't good, citing it as the reason for not renewing her contract.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Public Enemies Podcast, Big Swole spoke about her relationship with Khan and her feelings following her AEW departure (from 27:40 onwards):

"During our exit interview, I asked him about my skills and about my wrestling. I literally asked him, I was, like, ‘Hey –’ because I was asking why I wasn’t on TV for a year because I wanted to have some closure so that I can move on with my life and I asked him, I was, like, ‘Hey, what is the reason behind me not being on TV?’ I’m like, ‘Is it my wrestling skills? Do you think that I am not up to par?’ He blatantly came out and praised me and said, ‘Oh no, that’s definitely not it.’ He gave me his reason and everything but my skills were never in question and it sucks because sometimes you allow people’s personal views to seep into yourself when that should be a complete personal issue because what people think about you is none of your concern...it's unbelievable, it's heartbreaking." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Big Swole shares her feelings following Tony Khan's comments

In the same interview, Swole said she considered the AEW President a good friend and was taken aback following his tweet. In the same interview, she said that Khan broke the line of trust and implied he still hasn't apologized for his comments.

Big Swole signed with AEW back in December 2019 after competing in a 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale on the All Out pre-show. After multiple appearances on Dark, Swole debuted on Dynamite beating Emi Sakura in a singles competition. In June 2020, she began feuding with Britt Baker. She beat Baker in a Tooth & Nail Match at All Out 2020.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Abhinav Singh