Big tournament announced on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have held the AEW Tag Team Championships since November 7, 2020. Their next challenger will be determined after a tag team tournament involving Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison), Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix), Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

The winners of the tournament will get to face the Young Bucks in a steel cage match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Tony Schiavone announced the tournament after the Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express with assistance from the Super Elite on AEW Dynamite. The steel cage stipulation was added to prevent members of the Elite from interfering.

Don Callis and the rest of The Elite were visibly upset at the announcement. Varsity Blondes will take on the Lucha Brothers at AEW Rampage this Friday in Chicago in the first semifinal.

Will we finally see new AEW tag team champions?

The Young Bucks faced FTR at AEW Full Gear 2020 and captured the AEW Tag Team Championship. Since then, they have been nearly unstoppable.

It hasn't always been clean, as the members of the Super Elite - Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Kenny Omega, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa and occasionally even Don Callis play instrumental roles in helping the Jackson brothers retain the titles.

While their reign atop the tag division has helped the Young Bucks become the biggest heels in AEW, the constant interferences have become somewhat tiresome. Fans are eager to see the Bucks get their due.

The tag title tournament has two clear favorites in Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express. Any of these teams would be a great option to replace the Young Bucks. Lucha Brothers are yet to win the tag titles in AEW, while Jungle Boy will get a massive boost in popularity with a belt around his waist.

Hopefully, come the end of the tournament, we will see new tag team champions in AEW.

