Big update on Cody Rhodes joining WWE - Reports

The biggest story of the year for AEW has been the news that Cody Rhodes has agreed to part ways with the company he helped found. Now it is being reported that the American Nightmare is closer than ever to joining WWE.

According to Wrestlevotes on Twitter, a source has stated that an agreement between WWE and the former AEW TNT champion is most likely going to happen.

Cody had been working in AEW since December 2021 without an official contract, performing solely on a handshake agreement-style deal. Rumors on the topic first emerged in early January, but the details were confirmed by Cody himself in a backstage interview after his acclaimed TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara.

Now that Cody and his wife Brandi are both free agents, the next step for the couple is the topic on every wrestling fan's lips. Amid a flurry of speculation, it appears The American Nightmare could be on his way to WWE.

Cody Rhodes has not been in WWE since 2016

Cody was released from WWE in 2016 after becoming increasingly frustrated with the direction of his character, particularly the Stardust gimmick that he was portraying at the time of his release.

The former Intercontinental champion went on to have a successful run on the independent circuit which would in turn lead to the formation of All Elite Wrestling after the success of the 2018 show "All In."

