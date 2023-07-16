Big upset in the Women's Owen Hart tournament as former WWE star loses consecutive final

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho once again suffered defeat in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Last year, in the inaugural edition of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the former WWE Superstar fought her way into the finals. Unfortunately, she suffered defeat at the hands of Dr. Britt Baker.

This year, she faced the former AEW Women's World Champion in the quarter-finals. With some help from her Outcasts members, Saraya and Toni Storm, Soho managed to get her revenge and was the one to eliminate Baker from the tournament.

In the semi-finals, Ruby Soho defeated Skye Blue to become the only wrestler to enter the Tournament finals twice in a row. On the other side of the bracket, Willow Nightingale advanced to the final by defeating stars such as Nyla Rose and Athena.

The former WWE Superstar walked out to the ring alone, the rest of the Outcasts members were nowhere to be seen. Both she and Nightingale put on a battle for nearly 15 minutes. At one point in the match, Soho raked her opponent's eyes and hit the 'No Future' kick but still was unable to get the job done.

Finally, Willow Nightingale hit the Fishermen's Suplex to pick up the win. This marks the second Owen Hart Foundation finals that Soho lost.

Later in the night, CM Punk wrestled Ricky Starks to determine the winner in the men's side of things as well.

