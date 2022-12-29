"Bigger than Hogan vs. Andre" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to book blockbuster dream match following impressive AEW Dynamite segment

Fans have been calling for Tony Khan to make the blockbuster dream match between Hook and 'Big Bill' William Morrissey after their AEW Dynamite face-off.

Hook defeated Baylum Lynx tonight in less than a minute to continue his impressive undefeated streak. Afterwards, he was confronted by Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry made his way down the ramp to make the save, attacking Moriarty and leaving Big Bill to stand opposite Hook. Considering the size disparity between the two, with Morrissey towering at seven-foot-tall, there was a real David vs. Goliath vibe to the showdown. Jungle Boy further sold off the shock of the showdown before saving his ally from a chokeslam.

Fans have since poured their reactions to social media, with many calling for AEW President Tony Khan to book the blockbuster contest further down the line. Comparisons were drawn to former 'Man vs. Giant' encounters like Hulk Hogan against Andre the Giant or Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss, with both occurring at WrestleMania events.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

With comparisons also drawn to the immensely popular fighting-anime Dragon Ball Z and Rocky Balboa, there is a real prize-fight feeling among fans. Time will tell whether or not TK books it.

