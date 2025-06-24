"Biggest embarrassment he will ever suffer" - Ex-WWE star sides with CM Punk and slams Tony Khan

CM Punk sent shockwaves following his alleged actions backstage at AEW All In 2023. It ultimately led to his termination, which Tony Khan officially announced. However, a former WWE Superstar apparently sided with The Best in the World and criticized Khan for his business practices.

The aforementioned superstar, who briefly wrestled in WWE, is Matt Morgan. CM Punk got into a real-life backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In in London, England. This led to his exit from the company and eventual return to WWE a few months later.

This discussion was revived by renowned journalists Dave Meltzer and Raj Giri. Matt Morgan jumped into the conversation with his perspective via X/Twitter. According to him, he agreed with Raj Giri that Tony Khan had handled the situation poorly and criticized him for appearing on his television show to claim that Punk's actions had made him fear for his life. Moreover, Morgan did not hesitate to say that Khan had embarrassed himself in the most humiliating way possible by airing that footage.

"@TheRajGiri: the fact that Tony gets a pass for going on national flipping television at the time, and claiming 'I feared for my life' due to CM punks backstage skirmish with jungle Jack Perry, is the biggest embarrassment he will ever suffer. You don’t have to be an AEW Fan or WWE elitist to support what I’m saying. All I ask you all to do is watch the actual backstage footage at Tony was stupid enough to actually Premier on his own network! CM punk may have at best bumped into a tertiary television screen while putting Jack in a front face lock for being disrespectful, and that’s what made Tony 'fear for his life?' Come on guys."

Matt Morgan believes Tony Khan was lying regarding CM Punk's actions

In the same tweet, Matt Morgan also added that Tony Khan should not have appeared on television to openly state that he feared for his life. He believed that Khan was lying while delivering that statement.

"That’s not intellectual dishonest and you know it’s not. He should’ve never showed that footage. Any smart businessman never would’ve showed that footage after going out on national television in exaggerating and lying about 'fearing for his life' FULL STOP. End of story."

Regardless of the incident, Khan's firing of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling proved to be a blessing in disguise for many wrestling fans. The Second City Saint returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE in November and has been experiencing a remarkable run so far in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut in his second coming.

