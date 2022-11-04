"Biggest match in AEW history" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to book a dream bout between Kenny Omega and 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion next year

AEW fans have taken to Twitter to urge Tony Khan to try and save what is left of the "Brawl Out" incident and try and make Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk happen in 2023.

When the Straight Edge Superstar arrived in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021, the number of dream matches fans wanted to see CM Punk involved in was endless.

However, the one match people thought they would get was Punk against the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. However, thanks to their involvement in the Brawl Out incident and the sense that Punk could be leaving the company, that match might not happen.

jerseyjoegotch @jerseyjoegotch Imagine a 1 off PPV for $50, just 1 match outside of any company, like #RicFlairLastMatch were it’s just Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk. Probably would be the biggest single drawing wrestling PPV ever. That’s the kind of money TK is leaving on the table. #AEW Imagine a 1 off PPV for $50, just 1 match outside of any company, like #RicFlairLastMatch were it’s just Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk. Probably would be the biggest single drawing wrestling PPV ever. That’s the kind of money TK is leaving on the table. #AEW https://t.co/Izhkudz1G3

But fans aren't giving up on the dream. The Twitter account @anjan_pn proposed the idea that perhaps CM Punk will return to AEW once he has healed from his injuries and face Omega at one of the company's pay-per-views in 2023.

Elite Merchant 🧹💸🐎 @anjan_pn I still think Punk is coming back around DoN and we get Punk vs Omega either at DoN or All Out. I still think Punk is coming back around DoN and we get Punk vs Omega either at DoN or All Out.

This sparked a huge debate on social media, with many people wishing the same, while others are trying to take a more realistic approach by saying it won't happen.

Tom Gates @Thomasgates76 @anjan_pn 100%. I think it’s all a work - it’s too convenient. Punk always said he wanted to work w the Bucks & Omega, and who hasn’t he worked with? I think the injury set the stage for the work. It’s genius @anjan_pn 100%. I think it’s all a work - it’s too convenient. Punk always said he wanted to work w the Bucks & Omega, and who hasn’t he worked with? I think the injury set the stage for the work. It’s genius

Signor Sinatra @KhandakarSaad @anjan_pn 🤞🤞 need Team Punk v Team Elite at Blood & Guts @anjan_pn 🤞🤞 need Team Punk v Team Elite at Blood & Guts

SinisterClassic @SinisterClassic @anjan_pn Punk doesn't have it in him anymore to go in the ring the way he wants to go. @anjan_pn Punk doesn't have it in him anymore to go in the ring the way he wants to go. https://t.co/bfVqHZ1iQC

Demon King @Demon369King @anjan_pn Yeah If we think from his POV, it will be the best decision he can make in this situation than retiring or going back to wwe imo @anjan_pn Yeah If we think from his POV, it will be the best decision he can make in this situation than retiring or going back to wwe imo

Jaime Ramos @FCJaime02 @anjan_pn Punk is still nursing that injury from September and he's remained quiet on social media. He's got nuclear heat online and lives rent free in people's minds.. I truly believe AEW is blurring the lines soo well I'm probably getting worked on. @anjan_pn Punk is still nursing that injury from September and he's remained quiet on social media. He's got nuclear heat online and lives rent free in people's minds.. I truly believe AEW is blurring the lines soo well I'm probably getting worked on. 💪

José Luis Palacios @JosLuis01509900 @anjan_pn I think there's like 99% chance of that never happening but if for some reason it does then that would be the biggest match in AEW history. @anjan_pn I think there's like 99% chance of that never happening but if for some reason it does then that would be the biggest match in AEW history.

Esperanza @TyrantEsperanza @anjan_pn Imma be real i think punk v omega could sell out that craven cottage show they keep talking about every now and again @anjan_pn Imma be real i think punk v omega could sell out that craven cottage show they keep talking about every now and again

Allan @FTS_Ivellios21 @anjan_pn Im now starting to believe in the crazy theory that this is all an elaborate work. Every piece of it finely tuned step by step so we would react to every little thing. @anjan_pn Im now starting to believe in the crazy theory that this is all an elaborate work. Every piece of it finely tuned step by step so we would react to every little thing.

Will Tony Khan be able to salvage this dream match for 2023? Only time will tell!

Both Kenny Omega and CM Punk won AEW gold on the night of Brawl Out

The All Out pay-per-view on September 4 was supposed to be a landmark night for both CM Punk and Kenny Omega as they both ended the broadcast with gold around their waists.

The Straight Edge Superstar managed to avenge his loss to Jon Moxley in the main event of the show, becoming the new AEW World Champion and, in the process, becoming only the second man in the company's history to win the top prize twice, with the other being the man he defeated.

ビリー 🌸 @SryItsBilly 3. CM Punk vs Jon Moxley - AEW All Out 2022



Although the Punk drama overshadowed this, this was a very very well done match. The brutality mixed with the amazing storytelling really combined to formed one of the best AEW main events, ever. 3. CM Punk vs Jon Moxley - AEW All Out 2022Although the Punk drama overshadowed this, this was a very very well done match. The brutality mixed with the amazing storytelling really combined to formed one of the best AEW main events, ever. https://t.co/nT81ldsr7Z

Kenny Omega also made history at All Out when he and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW Trios Champions, defeating Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

By doing so, Omega became the first man in AEW history to hold three different championships, having been a former World Champion and Tag Team Champion during his time with the company.

How many more titles do you think Omega will win in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

