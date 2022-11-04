"Biggest match in AEW history" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to book a dream bout between Kenny Omega and 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion next year

AEW fans have taken to Twitter to urge Tony Khan to try and save what is left of the "Brawl Out" incident and try and make Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk happen in 2023.
When the Straight Edge Superstar arrived in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021, the number of dream matches fans wanted to see CM Punk involved in was endless.
However, the one match people thought they would get was Punk against the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. However, thanks to their involvement in the Brawl Out incident and the sense that Punk could be leaving the company, that match might not happen.
But fans aren't giving up on the dream. The Twitter account @anjan_pn proposed the idea that perhaps CM Punk will return to AEW once he has healed from his injuries and face Omega at one of the company's pay-per-views in 2023.
This sparked a huge debate on social media, with many people wishing the same, while others are trying to take a more realistic approach by saying it won't happen.
Will Tony Khan be able to salvage this dream match for 2023? Only time will tell!
Both Kenny Omega and CM Punk won AEW gold on the night of Brawl Out
The All Out pay-per-view on September 4 was supposed to be a landmark night for both CM Punk and Kenny Omega as they both ended the broadcast with gold around their waists.
The Straight Edge Superstar managed to avenge his loss to Jon Moxley in the main event of the show, becoming the new AEW World Champion and, in the process, becoming only the second man in the company's history to win the top prize twice, with the other being the man he defeated.
Kenny Omega also made history at All Out when he and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW Trios Champions, defeating Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.
By doing so, Omega became the first man in AEW history to hold three different championships, having been a former World Champion and Tag Team Champion during his time with the company.
