Bill Apter comments on how the Warner-Discovery merger could affect AEW (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about how AEW could be affected by Warner Media merging with Discovery TV. He also reflected upon what could happen if the tv deal isn't renewed.

Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia took effect on Friday afternoon, creating a streaming media giant led by CEO David Zaslav. For those unaware, this gives Discovery TV more control over the content handled by the combined company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter was asked if the merger could affect AEW. Here's what the veteran journalist had to say:

"Somewhat [getting affected by the merger]. If like what happened with WCW, is if the executives say that, 'this doesn't really fit our profile.' So, yeah, I mean something like that could happen. Although it's a ratings winner. They are making a lot of money on advertising so as long as AEW keeps making revenue for them, then the guys sitting in the office at Discovery who said 'we don't need wrestling on here,' somebody else is gonna show them the sheet with the money they're bringing in and that's where it's gonna go as far as I am concerned." (From 28:15 to 28:52)

Check out the full episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story here:

This week's AEW Dynamite has a stacked card of matches

This week's Dynamite will air on April 13th. In the episode, one of the most anticipated matches will be Ring of Honor TV champion Minoru Suzuki defending his title against Samoa Joe. The former recently declared that he would attempt to hurt the "Samoan Submission Machine" as much as he could.

Furthermore, Jurassic Express will defend their tag team titles against reDRagon after feuding for weeks. In a tag team match, Keith Lee and Shane "Swerve" Strickland will look to teach a lesson to Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

In another must-watch contest, former Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz will be teaming up with Eddie Kingston in a grudge match against the Jericho Appreciation Society. The bad blood between the two groups has its breaking point as both teams try to settle the score in the upcoming match.

Fans will have a lot to look forward to in this week's programming, which promises a must-watch set of matches. Which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments!

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy