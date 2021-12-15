Wrestling veteran comments on former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt possibly signing with AEW soon [Exclusive]

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, legendary journalist Bill Apter briefly commented on former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt potentially signing with AEW.

Wyatt's release came soon after fellow Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman's release. Both men are former WWE Universal Champions.

Apter felt that Bray Wyatt is someone who can bring a lot to AEW if he ends up signing with the promotion. The wrestling veteran also felt that we could see some lower card former WWE Superstars signing with AEW, adding that the promotion will elevate them in the right way:

"On the topic of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt, coming in, we have to talk about that. There's so much that he can bring to AEW and everybody is anticipating this. Any time Tony Khan mentions someone new is coming in, what's the first name you hear? Gotta be Bray Wyatt, right? Or will it be one of the lower rung WWE guys that AEW will take and elevate into a larger status. They know how to bring these guys up."

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year in late July and it came as a major surprise to both fans and critics. WWE released the following statement regarding the release at the time:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

There were rumors at the time of Bray Wyatt being 'difficult to work with' which are to be taken with a grain of salt.

Since his release, there have been persistent rumors of Wyatt signing with AEW, although the move has not yet materialized. He has also been confirmed for a role in a horror film.

