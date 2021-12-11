"I wish I had that hair" – Wrestling veteran lavishes praise on Hook after AEW debut (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Hook's in-ring debut at this week's AEW Rampage, saying the youngster's in-ring work is exceptional.

The son of Team Taz's leader and AEW broadcaster Taz, Hook defeated Luchador Fuego Del Sol at the Friday night show. There was a lot of hype surrounding Hook's debut, and it's safe to say he has lived up to the expectations by delivering a terrific performance at the UBS Arena.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Bill Apter praised both the Team Taz member and Fuego Del Sol. Apter joked he wished he had Hook's hair and that the youngster should ink a deal with a chewing gum company since he was chewing one throughout the match.

Furthermore, he stated that both Hook and Del Sol put up a great wrestling exhibition for fans in Long Island, New York:

"That young man (Hook) and the guy he was with (Fuego Del Sol) was the perfect opponent. For of all, I wish I had his hair. But in terms of this 22-year old kid putting up a wrestling exhibition, both these were really good, I was impressed with him. He also needs a deal with a chewing company, because if you see during the whole match, he was chewing gum very nonchalant. His ring work is exceptionally good," said Bill Apter

Tony Khan was also mighty impressed with Hook's performance at AEW Rampage

While many fans and colleagues praised him, Tony Khan's comments about his match would surely be the one that pleased Hook the most. The AEW President tweeted that the Team Taz member delivered an "out of this world" performance on Rampage. Check Out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage

Going by his presentation on AEW Rampage, it's evident that the promotion has big plans for Hook going forward. Though one shouldn't expect him to contend for any top title so soon, Hook could continue his winning ways and sharpen his craft in the coming months in AEW.

