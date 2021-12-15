Wrestling veteran predicts former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman could make his surprise AEW debut soon

Bill Apter believes that Adam Scherr fka Braun Strowman could make a surprise AEW debut .

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, the veteran wrestling journalist was asked about the possibility of Braun Strowman signing with AEW.

Following Strowman's appearance at Final Battle last weekend, a show Tony Khan backed with AEW talent, Apter felt that there is a strong possibility that Strowman will make his AEW debut soon. Tony Khan teased a few upcoming surprises during a recent interview and Apter felt that Strowman's debuting in AEW could be one of these surprises:

"Braun [Strowman] showed up at Final Battle. So now remember, Tony Khan was backing, not financially, he was backing the end of ROH. I mean that in a good way. He was sorry to see them go. He's a wrestling fan. But Braun happens to show up on a show Tony Khan says, 'I want to help these guys out', so there's a possibility, I don't know this as a fact, that Braun Strowman, just the fact that he gained some visibility this weekend when he's been secluded off in the corner some place, makes me think he's one of these big surprises," said Apter.

Braun Strowman was released by WWE earlier this year

Braun Strowman, a former WWE Universal Champion, was released earlier this year in June along with a number of other superstars including Aleister Black (Malakai Black) and Ruby Riott (Ruby Soho), who are both now signed to AEW. At the time, WWE released the following statement:

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.

Strowman is currently aligned with former WWE Superstars EC3 and Westin Blake (fka Wesley Blake).

