Pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter says CM Punk arriving in AEW was a Hogan-esque moment (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling after seven years is Bill Apter's choice for 'Moment of the Year' at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. According to the legendary wrestling journalist, the moment was Hogan-esque.

Speaking about his memorable return in Chicago on AEW Rampage, Apter had the following to say:

"I have never seen a reaction like that. It's been ages...it was almost like...I don't know if you want to call it a Hogan-esque type of moment with all the fans just chanting and chanting his name. It really gave me goosebumps. I was happy to see it for the fans and I was happy to see it for him. I don't think he expected that," said Apter. [13.06 - 13.36]

Bill Apter is part of an eminent panel of experts in the awards. Joining him on the panel are big names such as Arn Anderson, Dutch Mantell, Eric Bischoff, and many others.

To know all of Bill Apter's picks in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, click below.

CM Punk beat out some tough competition in the 'Moment of the Year' category

Vying for the same distinction as CM Punk are the heartwarming title wins of Big E and Bianca Belair as well as Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW after main-eventing WrestleMania.

In addition to those choices, the opening of the Forbidden Door between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling that led to several interesting moments was also a part of the nominations.

Voting is open for 12 other categories in addition to this one, and the votes of the fans matter just as much in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as the picks of the panelists.

