"They are not doing enough" – Wrestling veteran says AEW has made a big mistake with Malakai Black (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on how AEW is utilizing Malakai Black. He said the company is making a huge mistake by not presenting him as one of the top guys.

Black made his AEW debut in 2021, attacking Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson and establishing himself as a villain. He defeated Rhodes twice at Dynamite Homecoming and Grand Slam.

Since then, he's led the House of Black with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. After Matthews' addition, they've been on a winning streak against Death Triangle, Bear Country, and Dark Order, with the latter two teaming up with Fuego del Sol.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter said Malakai is still not a main event player as Bray Wyatt could arrive for a potential feud. Apter said that while he expected AEW to do something with Malakai, their usage of him isn't enough:

"You're talking about Aleister [Malakai] Black. He has not been brought up to where I thought they were gonna bring him in as a main type of character where Bray Wyatt would've to be brought in and treated like a major star immediately but they haven't. I was waiting for them to move the needle as you say on Aleister [Malakai] Black and it's just not...they are not doing enough with him." (from 24:40 to 25:07)

Bill Apter is unsure about fans' perception of Malakai Black

Apter pointed out that after Malaki Black suffered several defeats in AEW, he didn't know what fans thought of the former WWE star. It'll only change if AEW decides to push him in as the main event player who can defeat its top stars:

"He's been beaten a few times in AEW now so I don't know what the fans perception of him really is if they brought him up higher or they gonna believe that this guy can actually beat the top guys." (from 25:23 to 25:38)

House of Black is currently dominating AEW. However, we'll have to wait and see how AEW presents Malakai Black as a singles competitor for years to come.

