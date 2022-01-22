"He's becoming the Goldberg" - Wrestling veteran compares rising AEW star to WWE legend (Exclusive)

AEW's Hook has impressed everyone since making his professional wrestling debut last month. Wrestling manager Dutch Mantell spoke highly of the 22-year-old star after witnessing his performance on Rampage this week.

On Friday night, Hook defeated Serpentico in a squash match. Taz's son didn't even let his opponent take off his kimono and annihilated the Puerto Rican star to pick up the fourth straight singles victory of his career. Soon after the match, Hook dropped QT Marshall with an overhead toss on his way out.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded management's decision to book Hook for a short match, which helped the rising star display an aggressive side:

"They did the right thing with Hook tonight too..Short and aggressive [on his match against Serpentico]. That made it better. All that stuff was going everywhere, and he was around Hook, and it made it look like it was out of control, and it was, but it looked good," Dutch Mantell said.

Bill Apter chimed in on the conversation as well. He said Hook is becoming just like Goldberg and even gave a new moniker to the AEW star, "Hookberg."

"He's becoming the Goldberg, he's Hookberg," stated Bill Apter.

Hook isn't the only AEW wrestler who has been compared to Goldberg one way or the other. Not too long ago, Tony Khan compared Jade Cargill's winning streak to Goldberg's undefeated run in WCW back in the day.

Hook is yet to wrestle on AEW Dynamite

Hook is clearly on a meteoric rise and has become a fan favorite in such a short time in AEW. Interestingly enough, all four of his matches thus far have taken place on Rampage.

While his victories have been against a string of underwhelming opponents, Hook has proved his legit in-ring tools. It will be interesting to see which wrestler dares to step up against him next and when the rising star debuts on Dynamite.

