Wrestling veteran believes AEW's MJF would have been a potential dream opponent for the late WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke hypothetically about a potential dream scenario between AEW star MJF and the late WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Best known for portraying villainous characters during the 1980s, The Hot Rod has left an everlasting impression on wrestling enthusiasts' minds. Roddy Piper has been such an influential figure from the bygone era that fans and veterans alike love comparing him with the current generation.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter shared his belief that if Piper and Friedman had thrived in the same era, people would have loved to see them collide.

The wrestling journalist also added that MJF vs. Roddy Piper would have been a perfect fit for the dream match category list in his wrestling superstars magazine back in the day:

"Yeah, I think Roddy Piper and MJF, if they were at the same point of their careers, I think that would have been amazing,'' Apter said. ''And, had I've been back in the magazines at the wrestling superstars, and we did dream matches all the time, that would have been a hell of a dream match, wouldn't it?" [19:15 onwards]

You can check out the entire interview below:

Every vote matters! Click here to cast your vote for your favorite wrestlers at the ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and win a chance to earn exciting prizes.

Bill Apter recently picked AEW star MJF for the "Best Promo of the Year"

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The stars have given their picks and now it is your time!

Click and pick the best at the



#WWE #AEW #IMPACTWrestling #NWA #NJPW Vote now: bit.ly/3rFIViX The stars have given their picks and now it is your time!Click and pick the best at the #SKWrestlingAwards because when your favorites win, so do you! Vote now: bit.ly/3rFIViXThe stars have given their picks and now it is your time!Click and pick the best at the #SKWrestlingAwards because when your favorites win, so do you! 😉#WWE #AEW #IMPACTWrestling #NWA #NJPW https://t.co/NX15tareiL

Bill Apter's aforementioned statement comes on the heels of the veteran's recent pick for the "Best Promo of the Year" category for the ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The wrestling journalist named AEW's MJF his top pick for the said category.

Apter spoke highly of AEW star Friedman, as he has chose the latter over the other nominees, including Edge, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Dr. Britt Baker.

Do you think Roddy Piper vs. MJF would have been a dream match?

(If you use quotes from this article, please send a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling. Make sure to embed the YouTube video as well)

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you have liked to see MJF vs Roddy Piper? Yes No 1 votes so far