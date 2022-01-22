"Something special" - Wrestling veteran offers special praise for AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is a big fan of AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill, terming her a "special" talent who could potentially become a megastar in the long run.

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Cargill made her first TBS title defense against Anna Jay. The two performers headlined the show with a terrific match, arguably their best outing since joining All Elite Wrestling. As expected, Jade Cargill retained her title after executing a Jaded on Jay.

One among the many viewers who enjoyed the match, particularly Cargill's performance, was Bill Apter, who shared his views on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk.

Apter thinks that Cargill could become a big draw for AEW in the future, thanks to her presence and charisma. He added that the TBS Champion needs the right people who can help catapult her to the next stage.

"I think Jade Cargill, someone mentioned to me a while ago that she's eventually going to be a megastar superstar as if you go to an airport and you see one of the girls and Jade Cargill, you're gonna be like Jade Cargill is something special. She's got that special look about her. She needs the right people to finesse what she's doing. She's starting to look good, the other girl looked good too," said Bill Apter.

Bill Apter had some minor gripes with the match on AEW Rampage

Though the wrestling veteran stated that the overall bout was good, he pointed out certain moments when Jade Cargill and Anna Jay slowed down the pace a bit too much. Bill Apter added that the lack of experience of both athletes was clearly visible during some points in the clash.

"I liked it, I thought it was a tough match. I think sometimes they went so slowly to set up various parts of the match, I just went, "Why don't you move? Why are you standing up on the top just letting her grab your hair?" It was good, but you could tell the lack of experience," said Apter

With her first title defense behind her, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jade Cargill in AEW, as Tony Khan would surely want her to have a long and memorable run as the champion.

