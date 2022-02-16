"It’s forgotten about the next time somebody walks out the tunnel" - Billy Gunn on what the AEW roster is missing

Billy Gunn is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and Hall of Famer. Gunn spent most of his wrestling career in WWE, as well as a lengthy tenure in TNA/IMPACT. The star is best known for working alongside Triple H in D-Generation X and teaming up with Road Dogg.

Gunn was released from WWE in 2015 and eventually made his way to AEW in 2019. The 58-year-old undoubtedly has a ton of experience and has been in many locker rooms. During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Gunn reflected on why some AEW stars aren't getting over with fans.

“I think one of the things is they’re not letting the people get emotionally invested in them and letting them absorb what they’re what their personalities are because they just go, go, go," Gunn said. "They think just because the people are making noise that they’re over. They’re just popping on the move stuff because they can’t do it. It’s just a reaction to something you’re doing, and it’s forgotten about the next time somebody walks out the tunnel." said Gunn. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Billy Gunn's experience in wrestling speaks for itself. While he never took off as a big star, he has worked around them. Gunn was a part of one of the most well-received eras in WWE, and likely knows what he's talking about.

Billy Gunn shared some important advice for younger wrestlers during the same podcast

When asked if he had any advice for today's generation of wrestlers, Gunn shared the following:

“Back down on half of the stuff that they do. There’s a time and a place to crack out all your stuff. They don’t realize that their bodies are not going to be able to take this. They just do everything, and their bodies just are not going to hold up." Billy Gunn said. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Billy Gunn has raised two boys who both took to the same career path. His advice likely comes not only from wanting a future for wrestling, but for his sons as well.

AEW stars are known to take risks, and former TNT Champion Darby Allin built a gimmick around this. But like Gunn mentioned, their bodies won't be able to handle it forever.

