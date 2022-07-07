Billy Gunn betrays a popular tag team, lays down a vicious beatdown on AEW Dynamite

Things took a wild turn on AEW Dynamite as another scuffle broke out between the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed.

Last week, fans saw a disgruntled Austin Gunn exchange enraged words with Anthony Bowens following the latter's accidental hit on the Gunn Club member. Surprisingly, Billy Gunn took the side of his own son.

Although, Austin Gunn later tweeted that it was just an instance of "tough love." Fans were expecting Billy Gunn to stick with The Acclaimed against his two sons.

However, this week's AEW Dynamite saw a complete 'expectation subversion' as the duo broke into a fight post-match. When Billy Gunn interjected, he shockingly attacked Platinum Max Caster. While Anthony Bowens looked shocked, Billy did not let up as he delivered another blow to him.

You can check out the full incident here:

This solidifies Billy Gunn's status as still on the side of his two sons, proving again that "Blood is thicker than water". While The Gunn Club is seemingly no longer in alliance with The Acclaimed, fans can still expect some interesting encounters between the two factions in the future.

Only time will tell which side eventually prevails over the other.

