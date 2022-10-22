DX members celebrated its 25th anniversary on the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Billy Gunn was not part of the reunion. Now, the honorary member of The Acclaimed has broken the silence regarding the situation.

Many fans were upset that Billy Gunn was not part of the segment. Although the AEW star was absent from the celebration, his former tag team partner Road Dogg still cut their iconic dual promo, and the fans supported him.

Some fans speculated that Triple H was not interested in doing business with AEW, while others felt Tony Khan refused to permit Billy Gunn.

The WWE Hall of Famer has finally opened up on the situation and shared his thoughts regarding the same. During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Gunn cleared the air.

"Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I'm not putting it on anyone. I'm not sour about it. We're two separate companies, and it just didn't work out," Billy Gunn said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Tony Khan reportedly had an interesting offer to let Billy Gunn be part of the DX reunion

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Tony Khan had an intriguing offer in exchange for Gunn's appearance on WWE RAW for the DX reunion.

Meltzer mentioned that the All Elite President was ready to let Gunn reunite with his team, but Khan wanted Triple H to promote AEW on the show.

"Khan agreed to let him do to the show but on the air they would have to mention he’s from AEW, or that AEW allowed him to appear or some wording, but there had to be one mention that in some form he works for AEW, just as WWE already did when they got Mickie James for the Royal Rumble this past year. WWE stalled on the yes or no, and then at the last minute would not agree to it," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

Gunn is currently happy with his run in AEW being part of The Acclaimed.

Do you think Triple H should have agreed to mention AEW in order to get Gunn on the show?

