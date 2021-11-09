'Do we really want to take them down?' - Billy Gunn believes competition between WWE & AEW is healthy (Exclusive)

AEW vs. WWE is the hottest topic in the pro wrestling world, and everyone has an opinion on the same. Billy Gunn, who was part of another wrestling war in the 90s, offered his insight during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Gunn believes that competition is healthy, and even though he's a proud member of the AEW roster, he doesn't want to necessarily take WWE down:

"Do we really want to take them down? Is it better that we just have competition? I think that's what made the Attitude Era and the thing with WCW and WWE good is that there was competition. If you don't have any competition, then I feel, and these are my opinions, I feel that we thrive on competition," said Billy Gunn.

Billy Gunn believes that competition between AEW and WWE will bring out the best in everyone

Gunn believes that as long as AEW is true to themselves, the product can be just as good as WWE's:

"The minute we try to start poking the bear or try to say we're better than them, I feel that we're not concentrating on the best that AEW can do. Like WWE is always going to be WWE. And AEW's going to be AEW. So let's just be us. If our paths cross and it becomes something like that, let it happen naturally," added Billy Gunn.

As a member of D-Generation X, Billy Gunn was firmly by WWE's side during the war with WCW. As an active talent, producer, and coach in AEW, one wonders what role he'll play in the times to come!

