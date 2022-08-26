"Little bit on the Wild West side" - Billy Gunn details the backstage differences between WWE and AEW

AEW star Billy Gunn has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years and has had a fair share of backstage environments. He has now detailed the differences between the two biggest companies in the world, WWE and AEW.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion was part of World Wrestling Entertainment for a total of 14 years, where he garnered a number of high-profile achievements, including winning the King of the Ring, the Intercontinental Championship and also being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

He has since become one of the most versatile workers in All Elite Wrestling, as he is not only well-respected as a backstage producer, but he also helps the next generation of talent on-screen.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, "The Sessions," Billy Gunn detailed what it's like working backstage at both AEW and WWE. At AEW, Gunn described it as similar to the Wild West.

"I’m not saying it’s not good at AEW, I'm just saying it’s a little bit on the Wild West side. Which I guess if you’re used to that, then it’s okay. I am not used to that and that’s the hardest adjustment to get is to understand that kind of dynamic of [needing to be on the same page]. I feel that we still have a little bit of too many people being able to do a bunch of different things.” (H/T Fightful).

Gunn compared this to WWE, where he stated that everything is a lot more structured:

"So I’m very used to that, I am a very structured person. In the wrestling business, the more structured you are, the better things are cause it’s not ‘Hey I tell you this, you tell me that, I tell this, they come back and tell me, I go over your head and get another answer and now everybody’s mad at me.’ So that’s very uneasy for me." said Billy Gunn. (H/T Fightful).

Billy Gunn was defeated by his own son on AEW Dynamite

It's not often that you see families air their dirty laundry on national TV, let alone in a wrestling ring. But that's exactly what happened when Billy Gunn took on his son Colten on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Billy's sons Austin and Colten have turned their backs on their dad after the former WWE superstar saw more potential in The Acclaimed than his own flesh and blood, leading to Colten taking on Billy on Dynamite.

Colten Gunn got the last laugh in the end with a pinfall victory over his dad, despite The Acclaimed in Billy's corner. This left fans wondering what the next step in this chaotic rivalry might be.

