"I think they could do a better job of it" - Billy Gunn on his biggest gripe with AEW's locker room

Billy Gunn recently stated that the youngsters in AEW's locker room don't fully take advantage of the experience many of the veteran performers have.

Apart from Gunn, several legends of the wrestling business like Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, Tully Blanchard, and more are a part of AEW. Having so many veterans under one umbrella is a boon for any emerging star as there's scope to get valuable insight into the industry.

Appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Gunn stated that despite having legends of pro wrestling working alongside them, many of AEW's youngsters are yet to take advantage of it.

Billy Gunn added that today's performers have a game plan in advance and are skeptical of others suggesting things contrary to what they believe.

“I think they could do a better job of it. Honestly, that’s one of the things. We have Arn, Dean, Tully, Jerry, we have some of the greatest talent and minds that are in the business, and I feel like they don’t take full advantage of it. I feel like they need to take more advantage of it... Sometimes I think that they are in their own heads, not that they know it all. But they kind of don’t want someone to tell them to do differently from what their game plan is,” Gunn said on younger wrestlers learning from the veterans. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Billy Gunn praises AEW's backstage atmosphere

Furthermore, the WWE legend also spoke about the locker room atmosphere in All Elite Wrestling. Billy Gunn stated that there's no "backstabbing" and that everything is "super positive." He also pointed out that many AEW stars are not aware of how better their situation is.

"I love it. They are really into what they are doing, they are a lot of fun. There’s no backstabbing, all that. I don’t think they understand how good they have it. Sometimes I wish I could take everybody there and stick them in that up North system for about an hour, and then bring them back down, and let them realize how good they actually have it. But it’s really good, it’s super positive,” Billy stated.

Gunn works closely with his sons, Austin and Colten, and they have become an entertaining staple on the promotion. Austin and Colten Gunn recently challenged AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in the main event of last week's Rampage, falling short of winning the titles.

What do you make of Billy Gunn's comments on the company's locker room? Sound off in the comments section.

