WWE legend Billy Gunn forms new alliance on AEW Dynamite to avenge betrayal

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw a massive betrayal as Austin, and Colten Gunn turned on their father, former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn.

The show saw the brothers take on the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman, Jr. & Griff Garrison). The Gunn Club emerged as the winners after Colten pinned Garrison.

The Hall of Famer got hold of the mic and said that the two boys perfectly executed what he had been trying to teach them and that the proudest part of his career was working with his sons.

Stokely Hathaway then appeared, which distracted Gunn. Taking advantage of the situation, his sons surprisingly turned on him to lay him out. The Acclaimed came out and saved Billy from the humiliation, and his sons ran away.

Anthony Bowens then asked Billy Gunn to "scissor" him, and the latter happily obliged, hinting at a new alliance. The shocking AEW segment ended as Billy stood in the ring with The Acclaimed.

It remains to be seen how the story between the father and sons will unfold in the coming episodes.

What was your reaction to The Gunn Club's betrayal of their father? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy