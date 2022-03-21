"They’re going to make you have fun" - Billy Gunn heaps praise on popular AEW stars

AEW star Billy Gunn recently appeared in an interview where he talked about many topics, including his views on entertainment gimmicks in wrestling, particularly Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

The former multi-time tag team champion works a dual role in AEW. He is a wrestler and leader of the Gunn Club with his sons Austin and Colton, and as a backstage producer for the promotion.

Billy Gunn recently appeared in an interview with Wrestling Inc., where he talked about different aspects of wrestling, such as entertainment and characters that are away from the norm.

When talking about gimmicks that are more inclined towards entertainment, such as Danhausen and Orange Cassidy, Gunn said that he was a big fan. He said that this is a different outlet for the fans to have fun.

"You know what it is, it’s something rather than wrestling. We have so many people that wrestle, so when you get an Orange Cassidy or a Danhausen, or like you said, the DX Stuff. The DX stuff was never about wrestling,” he said. “It was about how outlandish and how wacky we could possibly be. Orange isn’t your typical wrestler, although he’s very good at it. He found a niche that people are digging because it’s not the norm." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Billy Gunn also said that Danhausen has the same effect as Cassidy as they are both fun and will make the fans have fun.

So I think Danhausen has that same thing, and it’s very entertaining, so you get a break from all the crazy wrestling stuff, and get to have a little bit of entertainment and have some fun. Because you know you’re going to have fun with those guys. They’re going to make you have fun,” said Gunn.

You can check out the entire interview below:

The Gunn Club were part of the AEW Tag Team Battle Royal

The Gunn Club made their last AEW Dynamite appearance when they participated in the tag team Battle Royal for a chance to compete at Revolution for the tag team championship.

The Gunn Club, however, came up short and the match was eventually won by the Young Bucks.

Colten and Austin Gunn, alongside their father Billy, were also involved in a feud against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. This culminated in a match for the tag team championship on an episode of AEW Rampage, which the team of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy won.

What do you think the Gunn Club needs to do to get another chance at the AEW Tag titles? Let us know in the comments section.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha