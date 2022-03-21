"I love it" – Billy Gunn comments on The Gunn Club's rivalry with popular AEW star

AEW star Billy Gunn recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about several topics, including Gunn Club's rivalry with AEW's Danhausen.

Danhausen and Austin Gunn have been going back and forth on Twitter for weeks. Danhausen gave Gunn Club the nickname of the "a** boys," and Austin isn't fond of it at all. He once threatened to leave a match on an edition of Dark if the crowd chanted "a** boys."

Speaking about their online rivalry, Billy said he loves it as it gives him a chance to egg on his children. He added that the boys are doing a great job running with Danhausen's antics:

“I love it because it drives the boys insane. Anything that irritates them so I can egg it on. You know, it’s like the wrestling business, we never know what’s going to stick until you throw it against the wall. Since Danhausen did that little thing with them and now that everybody is on board with it, they’re super loud about that. I think the boys are playing off of it very well." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the entire segment here:

Billy Gunn talks about his multiple roles in AEW

Billy Gunn spoke about his multiple AEW roles on the Wrestling Inc. Daily. He talked about his role as a coach and producer and how he finds the balance:

“I'm very balanced at what I do. I’m more coach/producer kind of thing, I sit and watch all the matches we have. Just so if they do come and ask me what my opinion is on what they can and can’t do." - (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Gunn said he could maintain the balance as working with his children is not mind-consuming at all:

“When I do stuff with the boys, it’s not really mind-consuming. I literally just walk out there and try to egg on the A** Boys stuff. Other than that, I love to coach, I really do.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Will Gunn Club ever get their hands on Danhausen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

