Billy Gunn makes a shocking AEW return to announce one more match

Billy Gunn made a shocking return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite, announcing that he will be teaming with The Acclaimed to take on The House of Black at the upcoming All In event in London at the iconic Wembley stadium.

Gunn had been absent from AEW for a few weeks when he left his boots in the ring following a Trios Championship match against House of Black on Collision. The Acclaimed had been calling for Gunn's return since then.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Acclaimed issued a challenge to The House of Black. As the tensions escalated and the two factions squared off in the ring, the numbers game seemed to be in favor of the Trios Champions, allowing them to gain the upper hand in the brawl.

However, this saw the return of Billy Gunn to confront The House of Black, who had attacked The Acclaimed the last week on Dynamite. Gunn, emotionally charged, revealed that recent actions by the Trios Champions had deeply affected him.

Walking away from The Acclaimed and his own career had been incredibly tough, and they also destroyed Gunn's boots, which he said were a symbol of his career.

Expand Tweet

After a powerful promo, the WWE Hall of Famer made his intentions clear by saying at All In, it is do or die. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are set to face The House of Black for the Trios Titles at the Wembley Stadium.

What are your thoughts on All In match card? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot