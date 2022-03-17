"He's probably one of the best guys on the planet" - Billy Gunn on potentially bringing WWE Hall of Famer to AEW

Wrestling veteran Billy Gunn has suggested the possibility of bringing WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg to AEW, even if it was in a backstage capacity.

Dogg and Gunn were integral to the success of D-Generation X in the Attitude Era of WWE. The veteran duo won a variety of singles and tag team titles during their tenure with the company.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc Daily, Billy Gunn stated that he would love to bring Road Dogg to AEW. The Gunn Club leader believes that his fellow veteran is exceptional in a backstage producer role.

“I would love to, and I think Road Dogg would like to come in. But, he doesn’t want to do any wrestling stuff. I think he would be awesome for promos and a producer and stuff because he’s very good at that. He’s probably one of the best guys on the planet to do that, all the backstage stuff. Yeah, would it be fun to see us as a special attraction, like the lion that’s covered up?” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Billy Gunn has stayed in contact with Road Dogg while working for opposing companies over the past few years. The Hall of Famer believes the nostalgia of seeing the New Age Outlaws once again would send the AEW crowd into a frenzy.

“I think it would be fun for the people to see us, if they heard the, ‘oh you didn’t know,’ they would probably lose their minds. I’m thinking they would. It would be great to have him here because like I said, we still have an awesome relationship. He’s probably the one that I have the best relationship with in the wrestling business anyway.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

90s WWE @90sWWE 24 years ago today, the New Age Outlaws defeated the Legion of Doom to become TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOORLD! 24 years ago today, the New Age Outlaws defeated the Legion of Doom to become TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOORLD! https://t.co/Rf5rdfVO1Z

Billy Gunn has worked very closely with his sons in AEW

Despite being in phenomenal ring shape at 58 years old, Billy Gunn has gladly stepped aside to give the spotlight to his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn.

luchablog @luchablog pandemic's not over if the Gunn Club are still in the front row making noise pandemic's not over if the Gunn Club are still in the front row making noise

The second-generation tag team became fan favorites during the pandemic era of AEW as crowd members. The duo even earned themselves an AEW Tag Team Championship shot against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on the February 11th edition of AEW Rampage.

