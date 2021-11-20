Billy Gunn reveals his honest opinion on Darby Allin

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Billy Gunn said that Darby Allin is willing to lay it all on the line.

Shortly before his match with Darby Allin on AEW Rampage, Billy Gunn gave an interview and said Darby Allin is more than willing to lay it all out on the line and brings everything he has to the ring:

"Darby’s willing to lay it all on the line. There are no reservations to him. You get everything he has every single time. He said on Dynamite he wants the biggest and baddest, and he’s going to get every bit of that against me on Rampage. He’s never met a trainwreck like me before. I’m not built for flipping and diving – I am built to beat people up."

In true wrestling fashion, Gunn laid out what he planned to do to Darby Allin while also putting the young talent over. It should be noted that Allin did beat Gunn on Rampage. After the match, Sting checked in on Darby but was attacked by The Gunn Club. Sting countered the pair but was taken out by Billy Gunn.

From the looks of it, this feud is far from over.

How old is Billy Gunn?

While it's not uncommon for sons to follow their fathers into the business, it's rare to have both wrestling at the same time. This past November, Billy turned 58, and has shown no signs of slowing down. Interestingly enough, Gunn has been wrestling since 1985. He got his big break in 1993 when he signed with WWE.

In WWE, he stopped being Kip Sopp and became Billy Gunn, one-half of the Smoking Gunns, alongside on-screen brother Bart Gunn. Of course, he would eventually become part of D-Generation X.

In WWE, Gunn became a:

11-time WWE World Tag Team Champion

2-time WWE Hardcore Champion

1-time WWE Interncontinental Champion

While his primary role in AEW is still as a coach, there's no telling how long Gunn will go.

