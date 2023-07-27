Billy Gunn's alleged retirement could have a big twist as there might be "some drama," says WWE veteran

Billy Gunn teasing his retirement last week on AEW Collision has the wrestling world talking as another veteran speculates where this is going.

Last week on AEW Collision, Billy Gunn, alongside The Acclaimed, squared off against House of Black in a Trios match in a losing cause. However, what happened following the match left the wrestling world wondering. Daddy As* left his boots in the ring to potentially tease retirement.

Meanwhile, everyone is already jumping to conclusions and ready to say goodbye to him. Nevertheless, Jim Cornette seems to have a different theory on what Gunn leaving his boots in the ring after suffering a defeat could possibly mean and also what AEW creatives might have in mind.

Speaking on the latest The Jim Cornette Experience, Corny stated:

"They are doing something obviously to tease his retirement, or he is either gonna retire which would kinda be anti-climatic, but people would buy that he would because of his age and you know the fact that he's been doing this forever or it's a remotivational tool to repackage or have him find new purpose or whatever which may or may not include The Acclaimed and there could be some drama there." (4:10-4:42)

Billy Gunn's son also reacted to his retirement tease

Although Billy Gunn could be nearing his retirement from in-ring competition after the recent tease, he will surely leave behind a legacy through his sons, who currently wrestle in AEW. "The Gunns" tag team consists of Colten and Austin Gunn, who had the opportunity of being in the ring with their dad.

Austin Gunn also shared a heartfelt message to his father amid his alleged retirement last month through a tweet as well. Here is what he stated:

"all jokes aside, thank you for everything never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had fun and even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn."

Moreover, nothing is confirmed as of yet, and it remains to be seen whether Gunn has really retired after a long, storied career or whether there is a twist about to unfold.

