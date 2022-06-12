Billy Gunn's sons share their reaction to WWE's Billy and Chuck storyline

Austin and Colten Gunn recently gave their thoughts on WWE's Billy and Chuck tag team involving their father, Billy Gunn.

The team was formed at the end of the Invasion storyline in 2001 after Chuck Palumbo defected to WWE. From there, they developed a storyline wherein they had a relationship. They even had a "life partnership" commitment ceremony on SmackDown in September 2002, along with their "personal stylist," Rico.

When discussing the topic on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Austin & Colten had nothing but hilarious reactions. The younger Gunn detailed an antic from the controversial duo:

"They're in, like, the women's dressing room and they're doing, like, a calendar and you think it's going to be of, like, women and it's just of them just, like, posing and they're, like, yes this is awesome." (from 0:08 to 0:16)

Austin also revealed that Billy spoke to him and Colten to inform them of his then-gimmick:

"He [Billy] had a sit down with us when I was, like, five, he would be eight, and he sat us down the kitchen table and he was, like, 'hey, um, I don't mean to alarm you guys, but this is what I'm gonna be doing on tv and this is who im gonna be playing,' and, like, dude, we don't care." (from 0:28 to 0:44)

The Billy and Chuck duo lasted only a year as they went in different directions. Meanwhile, The Gunn Club is currently wrestling in AEW, accompanied by Billy and The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens).

A look back at the run of Billy and Chuck in WWE

The duo started as heels and sported a red gear with beach blonde hair. They won the WWE World Tag Team Championships twice and feuded with The APA (Ron Simmons & Bradshaw) and The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy).

Then, they entered a feud with 3 Minute Warning (Rosey & Jamal) after the two crashed their commitment ceremony, with Rico turning on them. After losing to the Samoan duo at Unforgiven 2002, they turned face and dropped the relationship gimmick.

Ultimate Wrestling Trivia @UltWresTrivia At a SmackDown taping in 2002, Billy and Chuck defeated Rico and Rikishi to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in a tag team elimination bout… At a SmackDown taping in 2002, Billy and Chuck defeated Rico and Rikishi to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in a tag team elimination bout… https://t.co/9p4L0duOdv

Despite being short-lived, the duo brought some entertainment to wrestling fans while being controversial.

