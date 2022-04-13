Billy Gunn says he had a "deal" with his sons before he allowed them to start Wrestling

Billy Gunn revealed that he wanted his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, to graduate from college before they fully embarked on a career in pro wrestling.

The former DX member was hired by AEW as a coach in January 2019. He currently manages his sons, the 'Gunn Club.' The brothers have a 5-2 record as a tag team and a 2-0 record as a trio (with their father, Billy).

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Billy Gunn said that he was enjoying the opportunity to teach his sons:

“It’s amazing. I coach them [his sons] literally all the time. It’s fun because I’m as passionate now as I’ve ever been."

Gunn stated that his sons wanted to be pro wrestlers but he emphasized that they needed to finish their education. He added that he was honored that fans still wanted to see him wrestle:

"They wanted to do it, but our deal was they had to graduate college first. To do what I do at my level and to do it with them is so good. It’s still also fun that people still want to see me. I don’t want to let them down." [H/T Muscle & Fitness]

Curtis @Cerdis9 It's funny, but I simply did not realize just how gigantic Billy Gunn was when I was a kid. Dude is massive It's funny, but I simply did not realize just how gigantic Billy Gunn was when I was a kid. Dude is massive https://t.co/9202b1SeC8

Billy Gunn maintains his physique by training regularly and eating cautiously

Billy Gunn is currently 58-years old but he is proving that he can still move like he used to in his younger years. Part of it is his rigorous training by hitting the gym and lifting heavy equipment.

During the same interview, the former DX member also said that he didn't really have a plan in terms of eating:

“I didn’t really have much of a nutrition plan. There’s a difference between eating good and eating healthy. I was eating OK, but being on the road makes it very hard. To be honest, there wasn’t much thought put into it.” [H/T Muscle & Fitness]

AEW on TV @AEWonTV The As..we mean the Gunn Club take on FTR this Wednesday on A club you may or may not want to get intoThe As..we mean the Gunn Club take on FTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork A club you may or may not want to get into 👀 The As..we mean the Gunn Club take on FTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/e7kiV1AlRG

Gunn is proving that even in old age, wrestlers can still perform at the highest level. His intense training and discipline is the reason he's still active in the business.

