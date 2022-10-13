Popular AEW star defeats DX member Billy Gunn on Dynamite's Canada debut

This week's Dynamite took place in Canada for the first time ever. Billy Gunn faced former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one match.

A few months ago, Billy Gunn split up with The Gunn Club and joined hands with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Since then, it has all been uphill for The Acclaimed. The faction defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, it was 'National Scissoring Day'. The Acclaimed, along with Billy Gunn, were celebrating in the ring until the party was crashed by Swerve Strickland. The altercation led to a match between Strickland and Gunn on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The match started off strong following the traditional Max Caster rap. Both stars put on a good fight. On several occasions, it looked like Gunn was going to get the win, but in the end, Swerve stole the victory by rolling up Gunn and holding on to the ropes.

"swerveconfident sneaks an arm over the rope to steal the victory over #DaddyA** tonight on #AEWDynamite" LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" AEW tweeted.

After the match, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions came out to help out Gunn. It looks like the former tag team champions are not done with The Acclaimed.

