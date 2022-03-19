"I'm going to say no to that" - AEW veteran on Triple H possibly joining the company 

Billy Gunn recently shared his thoughts about his former D-Generation X stablemate Triple H possibly joining AEW in the foreseeable future.

Over the last few months, HHH has been away from WWE due to a cardiac event he suffered in September 2021. During his prolonged absence, the global juggernaut underwent many changes, most notably the revamping of WWE NXT, which Triple H had helped build from the ground up.

Considering there's little information about his current status with WWE, many wonder if this could lead to HHH departing the promotion.

WWE @WWE



"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t…

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Billy Gunn was asked if he could imagine his former stablemate joining him in All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer quickly shot down the question, saying no to the possibility of an unlikely reunion with the Cerebral Assassin.

"I’m going to say no to that. I’m going to say no that, and leave it there,” said Billy Gunn.

While it's always fun to speculate on performers and legends jumping ship, it's unlikely in Triple H's case since his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and father-in-law, Vince McMahon, are two of the most influential people in WWE.

Triple H had famously called AEW a 'pissant company'

Back in 2019, when AEW came into existence, Triple H took a massive shot at the promotion during the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 ceremony. During the event when D-Generation X was being inducted, HHH stated that Vince McMahon would fire all his stablemates from the company.

Billy Gunn, who had already signed with AEW at that point, fired back by stating that McMahon couldn't fire him since he wasn't a part of the global juggernaut anymore. The former WWE Champion then responded by hilariously saying that McMahon would purchase that 'pissant company' just to fire him again.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Triple H: "Let's be honest, he'll buy that pissant company just to fire you"



OMG AEW getting dragged at the Billy Gunn: "I got a better one... he can't fire me"Triple H: "Let's be honest, he'll buy that pissant company just to fire you"OMG AEW getting dragged at the #WWEHOF Billy Gunn: "I got a better one... he can't fire me"Triple H: "Let's be honest, he'll buy that pissant company just to fire you"OMG AEW getting dragged at the #WWEHOF 🔥🔥🔥

Though the dig by HHH was in a light vein, the incident is still just as widely talked about and discussed among the fans as ever.

Do you see The Game ever taking his talents and jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha