Billy Gunn "would get a lot of heat" if he forms an unlikely alliance with WWE legend in AEW, says veteran 

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is currently teaming up with one of the most popular AEW tag teams. Wrestling veteran Konnan wants to see the former DX member join forces with one of the top heels in the promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut back in 2019. He arrived along with his two sons, forming The Gunn Club. Since then, he has parted ways with his kids and joined forces with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan shared his idea of forming a new heel tag team that could take on the young talents. He wants Billy Gunn to team up with one of the newest AEW signees, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The wrestling veteran mentioned that the duo have the capability of garnering a lot of heat and could be the top heels in the promotion.

“If you were to get Jeff Jarrett, who is very unlikable, and Daddy A** Billy Gunn who could be very unlikable very quick, and you put them as a tag team. And kind of like back in my day, time a bit old veterans that the young guys don’t like, ‘hey I’m going to give you some advice.’… I think they would get a lot of heat,” Konnan said. [04:10 - 04:36]

Konnan's co-host, Disco Inferno, seconded this notion by claiming that the two veterans are more talented than most of the AEW roster.

“They are better workers than 90% of the guys too,” Disco Inferno said. [04:25 - 04:27]

WWE Hall of Famers Billy Gunn and Jeff Jarrett have teamed together in the past

Both Gunn and Jeff Jarrett have worked together in several promotions. The two teamed together, along with wrestling veteran Monty Brown back in 2005. It was during Double J and Gunn's run at IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA).

The trio called themselves Planet Jarrett. They lasted only a few months. One of their final matches was a tag team match against Konnan and Ron Killings (aka R-Truth).

After over a decade, the two stars wrestled each other in a tag team match in Tony Khan's promotion.

