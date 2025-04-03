Bitter AEW rivals to become friends? Ricochet has a 2-word reaction

The former WWE Superstar Ricochet reacted to the possibility of two former AEW World Champions reconciling after a bitter rivalry. The segment between the two stars took place during Dynamite this week.

Ad

The bitter AEW rivals Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page could finally put their differences aside and work together. The two former World Champions had one of the greatest feuds in All Elite Wrestling history, which led to some brutal matches. Hangman also burned Swerve's house on live TV last year in one of the most memorable moments.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve and Hangman Page had a heated backstage confrontation where they recalled the most heinous things they did to each other. In a surprising moment, Strickland seemed to agree with Hangman when the latter said that he deserved to get his house burned last year, hinting at a possible reconciliation.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Ricochet took notice of the backstage segment between the two and commented on the rivals possibly putting their differences aside going forward. Responding to the segment on X (fka Twitter), the former WWE Superstar wrote the following:

"Oh brother...🙄"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet sends a message to his two opponents ahead of AEW Dynasty

This Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Ricochet will be in a three-way match against Kenny Omega and Speedball Mike Bailey for the International Championship. The match was made after both The Highlight of the Night and Speedball scored the pinfall at the same time in the No.1 contender's match two weeks ago.

Ad

Ahead of the International Title match this Sunday, Speedball praised Ricochet's amazing character and mic work but the latter didn't take kindly to the praise. The former WWE Superstar sent a warning to both Omega and Mike Bailey on X (fka Twitter) while reacting to Speedball's comments:

"How about I talk about how ima smack you and Kenny in the face as soon as I get the chance."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, it remains to be seen if The Future of Flight manages to capture his first title in AEW this Sunday at Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback