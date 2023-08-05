Blackpool Combat Club defeats popular AEW stars in brutal match last seen almost 3 years ago

Tonight, on the main event of AEW Rampage, The Blackpool Combat Club wrestled a top tag team. The duo was none other than Chuck Taylor and Trent, The Best Friends.

The two factions wrestled each other in a Parking Lot Brawl match. This was the first time in almost three years that this match had taken place on AEW television.

This match was made official this past Dynamite. Jon Moxley wrestled Penta El Zero Miedo and Trent in a three-way match. After a tough battle, one-half of the Best Friends managed to pick up the win.

The fight did not end there, Moxley began to attack Trent with the rest of Blackpool Combat Club, and Taylor rushed in for the save. As The BCC retreated, Taylor took the microphone and challenged Jon Moxley and his team to a Parking Lot Brawl.

The match took place on Rampage tonight. The former AEW World Champion rushed in with screwdrivers and began poking Trent. In a matter of seconds, the match turned into a blood bath.

Both teams utilized the parking lot to the fullest. After a brutal battle, the Blackpool Combat Club managed to pick up the win.

Jon Moxley's faction will also be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite as they will face Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a tag team match.

