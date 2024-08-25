Blackpool Combat Club and major AEW star's All In status confirmed after surprising ending on Collision

The members of The Blackpool Combat Club faction and a top AEW star confirmed their place on the All In 2024 card for this Sunday. The trio secured the win in the main event of Collision.

The major AEW star in question is PAC. The 38-year-old star was set for a major match this week on Collision, as he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take on the team of Lio Rush and Top Flight to determine the fourth team in the London Ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Christian Cage with The Patriarchy will defend the trios title in the ladder match against The House of Black, Bang Bang Gang, and one more team at All In. In the main event of Collision this week, PAC, alongside BCC, managed to secure the win, and they will be added to the Four-Way London Ladder match.

After the match, PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club were interrupted by Christian Cage, who ordered an attack on the trio. Later, The House of Black and Bang Bang Gang also got involved, and the show ended with a big brawl. What transpires in the ladder match at Wembley remains to be seen.

