Blackpool Combat Club member betrayed during new title revelation on AEW Dynamite

MJF shockingly betrayed William Regal after revealing his custom AEW World Championship belt during Dynamite.

Regal betrayed the Blackpool Combat Club and Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear when he handed brass knuckles to MJF during their world title bout. The move allowed the latter to capture his first world title and appeared to align the former NXT General Manager with the Long Islander.

MJF was absent last week due to filming for an upcoming movie role. Regal had sung the new champion's praises and slandered the Chicago crowd, seemingly affirming the pair would have a lengthy partnership.

This week, they joined each other in the ring for the first time since Full Gear. MJF revealed the circumstances that resulted in their alignment before revealing his custom-made world title belt.

Perhaps the most notable change to the title was its leather strap, which changed from its usual black leather to Burberry-designed brown leather.

MJF gave the title the moniker of 'Triple B,' the Big Burberry Belt, seemingly a call-back to WWE's World Heavyweight Title, often referred to as 'Big Gold.'

However, the title wouldn't be the only headline to emerge from the segment, as MJF shocked everyone as he betrayed William Regal.

Medical staff transported Regal away in an ambulance while Bryan Danielson watched on in despair for his fallen mentor.

