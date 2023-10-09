Blackpool Combat Club member comments on reunion with former WWE star after 12 years in AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club is one of the most inseparable groups in AEW at the time of writing, but one of the members has opened up about being reunited with an old friend of his, earlier this year.

Shortly before the debut of AEW Collision in June, it was announced that former WWE star and indie wrestling legend Chris Hero was having a tryout backstage as a producer for All Elite Wrestling, a role that he has since secured.

Hero hasn't competed in a match since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with one of his most successful runs in his career coming as one-half of The Kings of Wrestling alongside Claudio Castagnoli.

The two men won tag team titles in companies like CHIKARA, CZW, and Ring of Honor, and during his time on the "In the Kliq" podcast, Claudio Castagnoli opened up about how it felt to be reunited with his old partner.

"It's been so much fun to see so many old friends or people that I've known for such a long time in AEW and to continue to make a living in wrestling and it's been great to see." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The Blackpool Combat Club hasn't added any new members to the group since Claudio was added in June 2022, but it's safe to say that there would certainly be a spot for Chris Hero if he wanted to get back in the ring.

The Blackpool Combat Club will have a busy week ahead of them in AEW

By the end of this week, the Blackpool Combat Club could potentially have two champions in their ranks if things go their way.

On the upcoming "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley will return to action looking to reclaim the International Championship as he takes on Rey Fenix. Bryan Danielson will take on Swerve Strickland, where the winner will face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship this Saturday on Collision.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also have their work cut out for them too, as they are set to take on The Gates of Agony this Friday on AEW Rampage.

