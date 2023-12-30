Blackpool Combat Club member defeats former WWE star on AEW in-ring return

The December 29, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage was taped in Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. A former WWE star returned and faced Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta after more than three weeks. The star in question is Matt Sydal (FKA Evan Bourne).

Compared to other AEW Rampage episodes, the show was stacked. The show featured stars like Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Kris Statlander, Marina Shafir, and many more.

Matt Sydal challenged Wheeler Yuta on the show for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship. This saw the champion retain in a short but brutal match.

After the match, Danhausen came out to confront Yuta. The furious Blackpool Combat Club member attacked the Very Nice, Very Evil star. Then came the FTW Champion Hook to save Danhausen while the Yuta crawled out of the ring.

In the night's first match, Ruby Soho picked up the victory against Marina Shafir. The main event saw Action Andretti and Top Flight defeat Best Friends Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

Wheeler Yuta and Hook will lock horns in an FTW Rules match at the Worlds End pay-per-view, where the FTW Championship will be on the line.

