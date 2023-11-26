Blackpool Combat Club member ends top star's title reign after 240 days

Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club emphatically reclaimed the Ring of Honor Pure Championship after 240 days as he defeated Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Rampage.

The match felt like the two stars had some personal beef, and it was evident from the get-go. Yuta and Shibata traded some lusty blows and had the fans on the edge of their seats as the match went on.

Yuta then hit Shibata with many forearm strikes, and it felt like the theme of the match had been set after a heated exchange at the beginning. As the match returned from a commercial break, Katsuyori Shibata looked to take advantage and hit his opponent with a running dropkick.

Expand Tweet

He then applied the Ankle Lock on Wheeler Yuta and later turned it into an STF, much to the surprise of the crowd. After trying to get back into the match, the Blackpool Combat Club member tried to sneak in a win with the help of the ropes but was unsuccessful.

As Shibata was complaining to the referee about the spot, he was hit with a low blow, with the referee not paying attention. Yuta then rolled up Shibata with an innovative pin for the win.

Were you surprised to see the Blackpool Combat Club star pick up the win? Tell us in the comments below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here