Blackpool Combat Club member makes a bold statement ahead of AEW All In 2024

By Sujay
Modified Aug 25, 2024 03:25 GMT
AEW All In is shaping up to be a great show. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
A Blackpool Combat Club member made a bold statement ahead of AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view. He said this after the latest edition of Collision ended. The star in question is none other than Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta teamed up with PAC to face Rush and Top Flight on Collision tonight. The BCC and PAC won the bout and will compete in the Four-Way London Ladder match at All In tomorrow.

The two teams will take on The House of Black, The Patriarchy, and Bang Bang Gang for the AEW World Trios Championship. Claudio Castagnoli took to X/Twitter and sent out a defiant message to his opponents:

“Let’s add some trios gold to the trophy collection #AEWAllInLondon tomorrow."

Castagnoli has not won any title during his time in All Elite Wrestling, and he hopes that teaming up with Wheeler Yuta and PAC will help him achieve that feat. It will not be easy as they will face some top names.

Christian Cage has left no stone unturned in his quest to make sure that he holds the Trios Championship along with The Patriarchy. It will be interesting to see if the other teams can overcome the outside interference in their quest to win the titles.

Edited by Neda Ali
