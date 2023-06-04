Blackpool Combat Club pays tribute to iconic WWE faction

Tonight at a major wrestling event, AEW's Blackpool Combat Club paid homage to a legendary WWE faction. The team in question is the SHIELD.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion 6.4 pay-per-view took place tonight. The event took place at the Osako-Jo Hall. The co-main event was a six-man tag team match for the IWGP Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

The champions Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defended their title against the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, along with Shota Umino.

This match marked Castagnoli's New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut. The former WWE United States Champion showed off his skills to the Japanese crowd.

Halfway through the match, Okada and The Swiss Superman had a face-off. Castagnoli went for the infamous swing on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley then entered the ring and gathered his teammates. The trio then hit a Triple Powerbomb, paying homage to Moxley's former faction, the SHIELD.

Despite all their efforts, Okada and his team managed to defeat the Blackpool Combat Club and retained their championship.

What was your reaction to the Triple Powerbomb? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes