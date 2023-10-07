Blackpool Combat Club squash former WWE talents on AEW return

On the following episode of Rampage after AEW WrestleDream, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club simply squashed local talents.

Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta faced Levi Shapiro & Wise Guy Ruiz, who were local talents.

Both men previously competed in WWE on separate occasions. Shapiro once appeared on WWE Main Event to face Keith Lee in singles action. On the other hand, Ruiz appeared in an episode of 205 Live back in 2020. This was also not their AEW debut, as they have gotten to appear on AEW Dark in the past.

It was a very straight-to-the-point match, with the Swiss Cyborg showing his inhuman strength, working with Wheeler to put their competition away immediately.

Expand Tweet

The Blackpool Combat Club has been keeping up its great form, whether as a unit or with its individual endeavors. Bryan Danielson has proven that he is the best technical wrestler in the world. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta continue to decimate their competition as a team, and Jon Moxley will make his AEW return next week to challenge Rey Fenix for the title that he lost.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what heights the faction can reach now that all members are seemingly in great form.

What do you want to see next from the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.