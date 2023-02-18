Blockbuster first-time-ever feud teased for The Elite against former WWE star's faction

Tonight's special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with The Elite defending their World Trios Titles. After the match, they were interrupted by Malakai Black and Brody King of the House of Black.

Last week on Dynamite, the reigning champions agreed to have a rematch against Top Flight for their titles. The match took place on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

Both teams entered the ring with basketballs. After tossing the rock around for a while, Dante Martin kick-started the match with Nick Jackson. All the members of Top Flight took it up a notch with a lot of high-flying action.

It looked like Top Flight had this match in the bag, but things took a drastic turn as The Young Bucks took out Dante Martin and AR Fox on the outside. Darius Martin, the legal man, was alone in the ring with Kenny Omega. The former AEW World Champion hit the V-Trigger and followed it up with the One Winged Angel for the win.

The Elite could not celebrate for too long as the lights suddenly dimmed out and when they came back on, Malakai Black and Brody King were on the entrance ramp. The crowd was excited, The AEW World Trios Champions were confused as the House of Black members kept their eyes set on the title holders.

It looks like The House of Black is gunning for the Trios Titles. If they wrestle The Elite, this will be the first-time-ever match between the two teams in AEW.

