Blockbuster main event for AEW All In made official during Dynamite 200

AEW All In has just found its main event. Tonight on Dynamite, the first of many matches for the promotion's biggest pay-per-view in its four-year history has been made official.

Following their loss last Saturday at Collision, MJF addressed the crowd tonight. He then brought out Adam Cole and had a heartfelt conversation with his best friend. The Devil promised an AEW World Championship match for Cole no matter what the result of their match with FTR was.

MJF suddenly made the claim that he did not deserve just any match, but one on the biggest stage of them all: a match at All In. He immediately brought a contract for the match, and both stars signed it, making the challenge official for the main event.

The last time the pair took each other on in singles action was during the AEW World Championship Eliminator in June, which saw Cole losing his bid for the title due to the match's time limit expiring.

Now that one match for the Wembley-based event is set in stone, the next few weeks should see the rest of the card taking shape.

What match would you want to see at All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.