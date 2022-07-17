Updated ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view match card

It has been officially announced that more matches will feature in the upcoming ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Death before Dishonor is the promotion's first event since Supercard of Honor and the second since AEW President Tony Khan bought the company in March 2022. Khan is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event is one for the history books. The mega event features several star-studded championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and long-overdue bouts.

Adding further intrigue to the event, a major stipulation has been infused into the World Tag Team Championship match, as FTR will now take on The Briscoes in a Two out of Three Falls match..

Here is the updated card for next Saturday's Death before Dishonor pay-per-view:

• World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

• World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

• Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

• World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes * 2 out of 3 falls *

• Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

Drain Before Dishonor @DrainBamager WON: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli will headline the Death Before Dishonor show for the ROH World title.



When Tony Khan signed Castagnoli, it was actually to debut in this spot, but he ended up replacing the injured Bryan Danielson and is now an AEW regular. WON: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli will headline the Death Before Dishonor show for the ROH World title.When Tony Khan signed Castagnoli, it was actually to debut in this spot, but he ended up replacing the injured Bryan Danielson and is now an AEW regular. https://t.co/RttxFk4lss

*Additional matches will be announced in the days leading up to next Saturday.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against recently-debuted AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. The world title match was announced on Friday at Rampage after Castagnoli confronted Greesham following the latter's successful title defense against Lee Moriarty.

How to watch ROH: Death before Dishonor 2022

ROH: Death before Dishonor will take place on Saturday, June 23rd, live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, from 8 p.m. ET. The long-awaited show has generated an immense amount of buzz on a global scale.

The match card is a special recipe that features several high-octane clashes while collectively imbibing the essence of both promotions (ROH and AEW).

The event will air via Bleacher Report and all major cable/satellite TV providers. It will cost $39.99 for the fans to watch the live event. Tickets to the live event can be purchased online and at the Tsongas Center.

Are you excited for the Death before Dishonor pay-per-view? Which matches are you most looking forward to from the event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tony Khan's first ROH pay-per-view deliver? Yes No 1 votes so far