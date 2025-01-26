Bloodline member called out for copying The Young Bucks after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, drops savage response

WWE's Bloodline has changed a lot when compared to the time under Roman Reigns' leadership. It now consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. NJPW star Gabe Kidd has called out Tama Tonga for copying The Young Bucks on social media.

Gabe Kidd does not shy away from controversy and has had an interesting exchange with former WWE Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga on social media. The NJPW star is coming off a huge matchup against Kenny Omega at WrestleDynasty.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Tama Tonga promoted his new bio which met with an interesting reaction from Gabe Kidd. The NJPW star claimed that Tonga was copying The Young Bucks by promoting his bio.

"YOUNG BUCKS AHHH TWEET," posted Gabe Kidd.

Tama Tonga quickly fired back at Gabe, questioning if he was still chasing the Bullet Club Bad Boy gimmick. The two share quite a history from their time together in NJPW, with several clashes between Bullet Club and Guerrillas of Destiny.

Last night at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman and left him bloodied. The match ended in a DQ after Fatu launched a brutal attack on the former Universal Champion. Thankfully, Tama Tonga got Jacob Fatu under control and eventually left the arena with him.

Gabe Kidd recently sent a message to AEW and WWE talent

Gabe Kidd has proven to be one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling. He had a great match against a returning Kenny Omega and despite suffering a loss, Kidd was praised by many over his performance. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gabe Kidd name-dropped Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and even Tony Khan and took major shots at them. He also declared that 2025 would be his year.

"F**k anyone who is next up. F**k Kenny Omega. F**k his co-workers. F**k his boss. Not even his boss, his co-founder. F**k all of them. F**k the guy who is the WWE Champion [Cody Rhodes]. F**k all of them. F**k every single one of them. I'm the one up in it. It's my year this year. Everyone likes to say that, then they don't do s**t. They win a little tag title on the indies. 'This is my year.' Shut your f**king mouth. This is my year. F**k Tony Khan as well, little b**ch. F**k you. Cry more, pu**y. All of you. F**k 'em," Kidd said. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see what's in store for Gabe Kidd in his wrestling journey this year.

