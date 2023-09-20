Bobby Fish admits that he has a lot of love for Tony Khan thanks to his treatment of one of his closest friends

Former AEW star Bobby Fish has admitted that, while he might have his own issues with Tony Khan, he has a lot of love for the All Elite Wrestling President for how he has treated one of his best friends.

The friend in question is Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby's long-time tag team partner in reDRagon and The Undisputed Era, who hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the summer of 2022 due to undergoing neck surgery.

During a recent appearance on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Bobby Fish was asked by Konnan where Kyle had been as of late, prompting the former AEW star to praise Tony Khan for continuing to pay O'Reilly during his lengthy absence.

"Kyle [O'Reilly] had neck surgery and he's been still--he's still under contract with AEW. You know, love AEW or hate them, love Tony Khan or hate him, I can say nothing but positive things about the fact that like Kyle's been on the payroll the whole time you know what I mean?" [3:19-3:43]

Fish did admit that he had his own issues with Khan towards the end of his AEW run, but the fact that he has taken care of one of his best friends, and in turn his family, he will always have a soft spot in his heart for Tony.

"My issues with Tony were never personal either like I don't--I don't know the man well enough personally to have an issue with him, and like I said, I'm grateful for the money but like for what he's done for Kyle alone

and Kyle being one of my closest friends. Kyle's got a wife and a daughter and you know that alone I'll respect have love for the man." [3:52-4:15]

Bobby Fish recently revealed the reason why he left AEW in 2022

As mentioned earlier, Fish alluded to some issues that he had with Tony Khan before he left AEW in 2022, but what are the issues in question?

During a recent appearance on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, Bobby admitted that the only issue he had was that he and Khan couldn't come to terms on a new contract as Fish wanted more money than what Tony was willing to pay him.

With the fact that Bobby Fish is the only member of The Undisputed Era not in AEW at the time of writing, combined with the fact that Khan has made it clear to all of his departed stars over the years that the All Elite Wrestling door will always be open for people, perhaps if terms can be agreed on, The Undisputed Era could reunite for one more run.

