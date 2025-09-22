Bobby Lashley is in danger; AEW star makes a big request to Tony Khan

An AEW star made a request to the company President, Tony Khan, and the request concerns Bobby Lashley. The star recently wrestled Bobby in a singles match, and their animosity isn't over yet.Bobby Lashley could be in danger due to the AEW star, Toa Liona. The two collided in a singles encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, where Lashley defeated Liona. At All Out 2025, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Ricochet teamed to face Bobby, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP of the Hurt Syndicate in a trios encounter.The trio of Ricochet, Liona, and Kaun managed to get a win over Hurt Syndicate. However, Toa Liona is still not done with Lashley after their hard-hitting encounter last Wednesday. Taking to X, Liona requested Tony Khan to give him The Allmighty, as his hunt for Lashley continues:&quot;The HUNT isn’t over… Give me the Almighty @TonyKhan&quot; Liona wrote.Bobby Lashley on removing top AEW star from the Hurt SyndicateWhile the Hurt Syndicate faction has consisted of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP for months, the top AEW star, MJF also joined the group recently for some weeks. However, Max's time with the faction didn't last long as he was given a thumbs down recently by all the members.Speaking on The F Y'all Podcast recently, Lashley opened up on MJF's removal from the Syndicate:&quot;With MJF, I gave the thumbs down. I gave the thumbs down because if I don't trust you, that's a big deal for me. And I didn't trust him bringing him in originally. And then since we've gotten in, I just kind of see that he is focused on his own path. So instead of having us stay with us and then now we're all moving in different directions, I was like, just go on your own path. Yeah. And then you go on your path and let us go on our path,&quot; Bobby said.Only time will tell what's next for Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate in the coming months.